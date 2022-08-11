Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,075 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $108,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.83. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.