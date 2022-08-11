Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Shares Up 6.9% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $73.53. 36,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,661,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.
The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.71.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
