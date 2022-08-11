Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSOS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

