Private Advisor Group LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,329 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Vertiv by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,199 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Vertiv by 52.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,042 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vertiv by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 64,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

