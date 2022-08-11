Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 57,985,700 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,985,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Silver Trust worth $62,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 340,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,318,184. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

