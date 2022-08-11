Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $203.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

