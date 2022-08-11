Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

LHX stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.94. 12,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,934. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

