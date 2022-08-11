Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 3.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $4,347,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 589,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 264,343 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $5,296,000. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $10,830,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 241,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,257,758. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

