Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 166 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 124.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,477,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $298,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.24. 38,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.31. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

