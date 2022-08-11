Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 357 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %
WMT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.82. The stock has a market cap of $354.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
