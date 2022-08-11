Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 5,309 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 2.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.96) to £120 ($145.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.76. 120,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.72%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

