Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 6,084 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Insider Activity

Knowles Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 7,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Further Reading

