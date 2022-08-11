Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 676 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.63. 48,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $238.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.47.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

