Privium Fund Management B.V. Grows Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises about 2.2% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $13,100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.81. 306,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,504,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

