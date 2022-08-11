Privium Fund Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Citigroup by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 397,541 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 295,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,964,222. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

