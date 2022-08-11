Privium Fund Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,669 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EVgo Trading Down 1.6 %

EVGOW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

