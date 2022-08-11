Privium Fund Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 22.0 %

AUROW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

