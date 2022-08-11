Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New $902,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.44. 33,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,954. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

