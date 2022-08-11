Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,802,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.