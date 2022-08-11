Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 8,990 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29,412.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 280,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

