Privium Fund Management B.V. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

MRK stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.78. 231,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.