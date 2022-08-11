Project Inverse Market Cap Achieves $332,618.07 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Project Inverse Coin Profile
Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.
Buying and Selling Project Inverse
Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.