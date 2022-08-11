Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Achieves $1.80 Million

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.80 million and $684.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000184 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,812,249,320 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,158,519 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

