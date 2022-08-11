PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Update

PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 200.6% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,725,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSYC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,886,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,991. PSYC has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About PSYC

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities.

