PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Update

PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 200.6% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,725,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PSYC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,886,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,991. PSYC has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About PSYC
