PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 1,256 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $151,486.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,451,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

