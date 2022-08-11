Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLSE. Stephens lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

