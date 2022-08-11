Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PLSE. Stephens lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
