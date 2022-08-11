PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

