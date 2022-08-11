Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Purplebricks Group Stock Performance
Shares of PRPPF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
