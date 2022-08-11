Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Purplebricks Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRPPF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

