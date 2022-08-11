Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Up 316,300.0% in July

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, an increase of 316,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,757,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Q BioMed Stock Down 13.6 %

QBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,289. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

