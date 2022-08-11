Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Reduced by Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.60 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 638,641 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

