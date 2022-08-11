Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

RSG stock opened at $142.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

