Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Wireless Telecom Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Wireless Telecom Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

