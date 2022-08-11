QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.80 Million

QASH (QASH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. QASH has a market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $39,816.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QASH has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00037417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00067592 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

