Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $77.35 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $444.89 million and $77.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00017676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,283,684 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

