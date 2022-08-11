QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $149.25. 167,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,683. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day moving average is $146.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

