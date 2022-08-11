Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 86,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,420,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

