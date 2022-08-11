Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.55 EPS.
Qualys Stock Performance
QLYS stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.46. 6,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,526. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Recommended Stories
