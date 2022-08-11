Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.55 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.46. 6,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,526. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.