Quantstamp Trading Down 18.3% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,978.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069190 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

