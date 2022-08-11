Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QMCO opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Quantum has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $7.45.

Get Quantum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Quantum by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Quantum by 189.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 792.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.