QuarkChain Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $75.81 million and $16.81 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

