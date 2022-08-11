Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 108,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 105,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Questerre Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

