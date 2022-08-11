Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.
NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.04.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
