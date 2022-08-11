QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Down 79.3% in July

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QuoteMedia stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

