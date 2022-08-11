QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Down 79.3% in July

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QuoteMedia Price Performance
QuoteMedia stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
About QuoteMedia
