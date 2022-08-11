Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

