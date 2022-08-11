Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769 million to $779 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.21 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,991. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

