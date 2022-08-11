Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769 million to $779 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.21 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.
NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,991. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
