Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 279.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.