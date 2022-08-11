Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.79 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 143,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. Radware has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.69, a PEG ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Radware by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.