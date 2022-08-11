Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Cap Reaches $14.89 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00012071 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $1.85 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,096,008 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

