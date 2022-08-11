Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.12. 1,409,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,957. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $86.54 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 72,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,205.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 146,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

