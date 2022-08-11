Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rand Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:RWWI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 3,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. Rand Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.34%.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

